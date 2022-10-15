Reviewing H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) and AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) and AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for H&E Equipment Services and AmeraMex International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&E Equipment Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 N/A

H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.92%. Given H&E Equipment Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe H&E Equipment Services is more favorable than AmeraMex International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&E Equipment Services $1.06 billion 0.98 $102.54 million $3.43 8.42 AmeraMex International $24.72 million 0.25 $1.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares H&E Equipment Services and AmeraMex International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

H&E Equipment Services has higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares H&E Equipment Services and AmeraMex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&E Equipment Services 11.15% 30.14% 4.30% AmeraMex International 7.33% 50.23% 12.70%

Volatility and Risk

H&E Equipment Services has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services beats AmeraMex International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment. The Used Equipment Sales segment sells used equipment through retail sales force primarily from its rental fleet, as well as inventoried equipment that are acquired through trade-ins from equipment customers. The New Equipment Sales segment sells new construction equipment through a professional in-house retail sales force. The Parts Sales segment sells parts for the equipment customers, as well as offers for its rental fleet. The Repair and Maintenance Services segment serves its rental fleet and equipment owned customers, as well as offers ongoing preventative maintenance services to industrial customers. It also provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company's rental fleet consists of hi-lift or aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving and material handling equipment, and others. It serves industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, maintenance contractors, and various other industrial account customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of 102 service facilities in the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About AmeraMex International

(Get Rating)

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.