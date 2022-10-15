The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $17.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 69,784 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

