International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,180.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 83,907 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

International Game Technology stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

