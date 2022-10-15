SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,310.00.

SGSOY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

SGS Trading Up 0.5 %

SGS stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. SGS has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

