Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $30.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,108 shares of company stock valued at $493,451 over the last ninety days. 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Amplitude Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amplitude by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 223,041 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Amplitude by 543.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,672,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $14.29 on Monday. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. Equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

