Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Receives $5.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on AANNF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.70 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

