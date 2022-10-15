Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRLBF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 1.0 %

CRLBF opened at $3.10 on Monday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $837.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.54.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $218.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

