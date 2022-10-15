Comparing Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) & Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Insignia Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insignia Systems and Direct Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $19.50 million 0.54 -$3.53 million ($1.66) -3.56 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.17 -$1.51 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems.

This table compares Insignia Systems and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -16.79% -89.33% -32.44% Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Insignia Systems and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Direct Digital has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 206.80%. Given Direct Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Insignia Systems.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Insignia Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

