L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) PT Lowered to €380.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €400.00 ($408.16) to €380.00 ($387.76) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €333.00 ($339.80) to €347.00 ($354.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €415.00 ($423.47) to €405.00 ($413.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of L’Oréal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($443.88) to €400.00 ($408.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of L’Oréal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $376.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $97.48.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

