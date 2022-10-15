Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 395 ($4.77) in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of MCRUF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
About Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.
