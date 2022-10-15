LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) PT Raised to €862.00 at Societe Generale

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Societe Generale from €850.00 ($867.35) to €862.00 ($879.59) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LVMUY. HSBC cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $767.86.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

LVMUY opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.15. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $112.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.