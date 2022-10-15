Credit Suisse Group Lowers Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target to CHF 2,400

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Givaudan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,700 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,180.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $105.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.