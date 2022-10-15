Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.20.

Intact Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IFCZF opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a one year low of $123.42 and a one year high of $157.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average of $144.15.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

