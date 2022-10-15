Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target Cut to €47.00

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($56.12) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fraport in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fraport from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.40.

Fraport stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Fraport has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $39.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

