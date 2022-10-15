Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Lowered to €11.80 at Barclays

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays to €11.80 ($12.04) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.20 ($10.41) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.01.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

