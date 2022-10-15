GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

GEAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

