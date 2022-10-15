Barclays Trims HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Target Price to €41.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €43.00 ($43.88) to €41.00 ($41.84) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €43.50 ($44.39) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. HSBC cut HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HeidelbergCement from €47.00 ($47.96) to €46.00 ($46.94) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.42.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

HDELY stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

