Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 70 at Morgan Stanley

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 87 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DSITF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of Currys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Currys Stock Performance

Currys stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Currys has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.90.

About Currys

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

