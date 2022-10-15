adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €160.00 ($163.27) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.00.

adidas Price Performance

ADDYY stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth $1,591,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 156.0% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

