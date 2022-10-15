Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,250 ($39.27) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Experian has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $49.97.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.