Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.18.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,642.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

