Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $68.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 756,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 108,369 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 439,307 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also

