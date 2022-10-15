Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boot Barn Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of BOOT opened at $56.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. Boot Barn has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $365.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.62 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.