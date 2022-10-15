Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

ONB opened at $18.19 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 71.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 774.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669,445 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

