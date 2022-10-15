Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $675.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $675.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $427.10 on Monday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

