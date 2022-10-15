Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.33 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

