Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$146.43.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Activity
In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total transaction of C$1,311,679.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,400,936.07. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total transaction of C$554,825.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$905,811.32. Also, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,400,936.07.
Waste Connections Stock Down 2.4 %
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.5100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
