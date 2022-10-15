Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$40.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.50.

DFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE:DFY opened at C$38.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$40.84.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$801.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.1959582 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.