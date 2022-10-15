Morgan Stanley Cuts Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target to $15.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 239,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Stories

