Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Up 69.2% in September

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Acerinox Stock Performance

ANIOY stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Acerinox from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.50 ($15.82) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Acerinox from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Acerinox from €11.75 ($11.99) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acerinox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.73.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.