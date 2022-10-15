Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on Codexis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Codexis has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $213,938.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $213,938.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,216 shares of company stock worth $888,229 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 43.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 56,837 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 70.9% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Codexis by 57.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 64,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

