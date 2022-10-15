Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.54.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $591.67 million, a P/E ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $30.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,388,000 after buying an additional 1,282,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 278,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 152,095 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

