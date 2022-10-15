Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.