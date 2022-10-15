Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.30.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 196,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comcast (CMCSA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.