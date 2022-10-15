Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Covivio from €80.00 ($81.63) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Covivio from €73.00 ($74.49) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Covivio Price Performance

OTCMKTS GSEFF opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23. Covivio has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

Covivio Company Profile

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

