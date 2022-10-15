Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance
UE stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.51.
Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.
Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 969,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
About Urban Edge Properties
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
