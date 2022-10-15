CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CME Group in a report released on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

CME stock opened at $171.82 on Thursday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.50 and a 200 day moving average of $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

