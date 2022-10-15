Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $560.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $517.31.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $464.19 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $515.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.23.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.