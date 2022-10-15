Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

