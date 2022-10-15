Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.45. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 158.37% and a negative net margin of 68.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

