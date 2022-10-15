Wedbush Begins Coverage on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Super Micro Computer to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $74.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 73,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.