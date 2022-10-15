Zacks Research Comments on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

