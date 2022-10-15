Brokers Offer Predictions for Pharos Energy plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pharos Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Pharos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.
Pharos Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SOCLF opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. Pharos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.42.
About Pharos Energy
Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.
