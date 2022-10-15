Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 4.8 %

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$4.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.61.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$286.67 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.