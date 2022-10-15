FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Shares of TECK opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.72%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.