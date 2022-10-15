Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tullow Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tullow Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tullow Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Tullow Oil Company Profile

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

