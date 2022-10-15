ITM Power Plc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITM Power in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Landon forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ITM Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ITM Power’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.00.

ITM Power Stock Down 1.4 %

About ITM Power

ITMPF stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

