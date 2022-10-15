KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Intel Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Intel stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

