FY2023 EPS Estimates for CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSL in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CSL’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

CSL Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $85.56 on Thursday. CSL has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $117.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

