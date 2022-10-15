FY2023 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$286.67 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 4.8 %

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$4.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2.33.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.